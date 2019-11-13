Home

Patricia C. Hedwall Patricia Callan Hedwall, 91, passed away of a stroke on Nov. 6, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born July 24, 1928 to Verna and Joseph Callan in Everett, Wash. She lived in Seattle (1950s), Bellevue (1961-1986), Camano Island (1986-2002), and Olympia (2002-2019), and worked as an RN at Seattle Providence Hospital, Seattle Doctor's Hospital, and Redmond Group Health Clinic, retiring in 1986. Pat loved quilting and belonged to several quilting art groups. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1208 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 13, 2019
