Patricia Diana Towner

Patricia Diana Towner Obituary
Patricia D. Towner Patricia Diana Towner passed away February 5, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was born November 3, 1951 to Fred and Larissa Wright in Asheville, North Carolina. As the daughter of a Sergeant Major in the United States Army, she spent her childhood abroad, including Paris, France. Over the years, she also lived in Johnsburg and Spring Grove, Illinois. Patricia was a 1969 graduate of Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1990 from Northern Illinois University in Decalb, Illinois. She worked as an elementary school teacher. Patricia married Patrick Towner on March 29, 1980 in Bartlett, Illinois. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, crafts, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Patricia was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Holly Swanson, her husband, Brent, and their children, Alexander (age 5), Elijah (age 3), and Everett (age 8 months); and son, Adam Hauschild, his wife, Wendi, and their children, Noah (age 16) and Marybeth (age 14). She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Fred Wright II; and daughter, Denise Walsburg Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia, WA 98502. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019
