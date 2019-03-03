Home

Patricia Jean Martin

Patricia Jean Martin Obituary
Patricia Jean Martin Passed February 27, 2019 she was born in Chehalis WA. Parents Velmer Wilson, Marveen (Countryman) Wilson Patricia worked at Symond Frozen foods, Weyerhaeuser nursery she also started the Sunshine Lady making cookie's for Rest areas, Donations went to different charities. Her passion was to help people and worshiping the Lord. Patricia is survived by husband Doanld B. Martin, brother Larry Wilson, Sisters Joann Wilson, Janis Sweet, Daughters Karen Schaefter, Sharon Martin, Son Donald B. Martin Jr. many Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Celebration of life March 9, 2019 Tenino Quarry Potluck 12:00PM.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 3, 2019
