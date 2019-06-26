Patricia Kelly Beeler Patricia Kelly Beeler, age 89 and a lifetime resident of the Olympia area, passed away on May 24, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. She was born on October 19, 1929 to James and Evelyn Warren in Olympia and was raised in the South Bay area. After graduating from Olympia High School, she worked for Washington State and married William E. (Bill) Mobbs. This union produce three children; Michael W. Mobbs, Janet L. Fry, and Mark W. Mobbs. She later married A.J. Kelly, a union that produced one son; Brian D. Kelly. In her retired years she married Jim Beeler. She is survived by her sister Marcia Contes, sons Mark and Brian, step-daughter Joni Dannis, grandchildren William, Amanda, and Crystal Mobbs; Kristin and Timothy Fry; Adam Kelly and Leah McDonald; Zachary and Amber Dannis; and Lindsey Longan, and great grandchildren Kimberly Fry; K'Lee and Wyatt McDonald, and Brody Longan. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Dale, son Michael, daughter Janet, ex-husband William Mobbs, and husbands A.J. Kelly and Jim Beeler. She enjoyed many things in life including bowling, traveling, and backpacking. She was a dedicated bowler and her bowling national tournaments allowed her to travel to all 50 states. In addition, she enjoyed traveling to Arizona during the winter months with her sister in her later years. She began backpacking with her children in the 1960s adding her grandchildren in the 1970s and she continued hiking into her early 70s. She hiked extensively in the Olympic National Park and also backpacked in Yosemite National Park and the Napali Coast in Hawaii. A memorial will be held at the Prosperity Grange located at 3701 Steamboat Island Rd. NW, Olympia, WA on June 30 starting at 1:00 PM. Sandwiches and refreshments provided. Published in The Olympian on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary