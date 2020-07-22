1/
Patricia S. Fleming
Patricia S. Fleming Born in Rochester, NY, as Patricia S. Fender, and died 07/11/2020 at Providence St. Peter's Hospital in Lacey, Washington, of congestive heart failure. A Sister of St. Joseph for twelve years in Rochester, where she taught elementary schools for the Diocese of Rochester and received a bachelor's degree from Nazareth College. Completed a master's degree at The Warner School of the University of Rochester and pursued a professional career as an expert in early childhood education. Worked for Head Start, supervised Cornell University students engaged in early childhood education internships, taught at Nazareth College , and ran a day school in Rochester. Predeceased by her husband of many years, Robert Robinson, and thirteen years later married Brian Fleming in 2012. Survived by her brother, Tom Fender (Lynn), and sister Lauranne Kleisley (Richard), and by their children and grandchildren. Also survived by many members of her mother's Kastner family and by Brian Fleming and his sons Andrew and Peter. Loving, dedicated, emphatic, an excellent communicator, she touched the lives of many family members, educators, fellow-parishioners, and children.

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Brian, Everyone at St. Mary's in Scottsville was so sorry to hear about Pat's passing. We are so thankful to have been a part of her life and offer comfort and strength during your time of need.
Ann Buyea
Friend
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers I with Brian and his family, along with Pat's family members. I know that heaven gained an angel that has many talents. May her spirit continue to live on in those she taught.
Laurel
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Pat. So loved seeing Brian and Pat at St. Mary's holding hands. Such a sweet couple. Such a kind lady. Loved hearing her sing the hymns with her beautiful voice! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lori Howard Brei
Friend
