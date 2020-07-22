Patricia S. Fleming Born in Rochester, NY, as Patricia S. Fender, and died 07/11/2020 at Providence St. Peter's Hospital in Lacey, Washington, of congestive heart failure. A Sister of St. Joseph for twelve years in Rochester, where she taught elementary schools for the Diocese of Rochester and received a bachelor's degree from Nazareth College. Completed a master's degree at The Warner School of the University of Rochester and pursued a professional career as an expert in early childhood education. Worked for Head Start, supervised Cornell University students engaged in early childhood education internships, taught at Nazareth College , and ran a day school in Rochester. Predeceased by her husband of many years, Robert Robinson, and thirteen years later married Brian Fleming in 2012. Survived by her brother, Tom Fender (Lynn), and sister Lauranne Kleisley (Richard), and by their children and grandchildren. Also survived by many members of her mother's Kastner family and by Brian Fleming and his sons Andrew and Peter. Loving, dedicated, emphatic, an excellent communicator, she touched the lives of many family members, educators, fellow-parishioners, and children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store