Patrick C. Hauert Patrick Charles Hauert passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born Nov. 6, 1941 to Louis and Elizabeth Hauert in Peotone, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; son, two daughters, and two grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy (1964-1994) and will be inurned with honors at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit, www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020