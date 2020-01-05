Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hauert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick C. Hauert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick C. Hauert Obituary
Patrick C. Hauert Patrick Charles Hauert passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born Nov. 6, 1941 to Louis and Elizabeth Hauert in Peotone, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; son, two daughters, and two grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy (1964-1994) and will be inurned with honors at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit, www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -