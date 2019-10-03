|
Patrick Thomas Wallace Patrick Thomas Wallace, 37, of Tumwater passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1982 in Houston, Texas. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Annie Wallace, their children, Delilah, Carter, and Florence, his parents, Dennis (Lisa) Wallace, and his brother, Dennis W. Wallace. A graveside service will be 11am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mills & Mills Memorial Park, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 3, 2019