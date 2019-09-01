|
Patsy Kay Nutt Patsy K Nutt passed away peacefully on 7/28/2019 in Mesa, Arizona, after a long and adventurous life. She was born in Tacoma, WA in 1939 to Omar and Doris (Smith) Skie. She is preceded in death by Lawrence Nutt (husband), Shirley (Skie) Doop (sister) and Robert Skie (brother). Surviving children are Dorothy (Barnes) Bertoglio, Darrel Jr. and Sherrie Barnes, Janice Barnes, Carol Barnes, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She spent her career working for The State of Washington, and was retired from the Office of Financial Management. Patsy was a long-time member of Lyons International. She also enjoyed music, expressing that through singing and playing the piano. Internment is 8/10 at 10 am at Shelton Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 am at Callahan Park in Shelton, WA. This will be a casual affair. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the fight against Alzheimer's.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019