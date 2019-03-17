Home

Paul Fjalstad Paul Fjalstad was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on April 10, 1938. He died on March 7, 2019 at home in Olympia, Washington. He had a 36-year career with Continental Can/Crown Cork & Seal before taking early retirement in 1993. Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, BJ; daughter, Kris Scharber of Olympia; daughter, Leslie McGuire; grandson, Cayce McGuire; and a sister, Laurel Adelman of Warrenton, Oregon. His wishes were for no service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a or to Friends of the Children in Portland, Oregon online at http://friendspdx.org/. To read the full obituary or leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019
