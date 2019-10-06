|
Paul Richard Main Paul Richard Main, age 76, passed away Sept. 30, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. Born in Chehalis, WA to parents George Main and Virginia Drake Main of Lacey, WA. Survived by wife Julie of 32 years, of the home in Puyallup. Sister Carol Tanner of Idaho, Children Richard Main of Prosser, Patricia Jump of Ellensburg, and Marsha Henderson of Spanaway, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended Olympia HS, Class of '61. He retired as a Service Lineman from PSE in 1999 after 34 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, camping, golf, hunting, fishing, baseball, travel, fishing and golf. No memorial scheduled. He never met anyone he didn't talk to, and was very loved.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 6, 2019