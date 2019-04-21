Paula Jo Rosenkranz 03/23/1950 - 04/13/2019 After a 10 month courageous fight against Brain cancer, Paula Jo Rosenkranz passed away at home on April 13, 2019. Paula was born to John and Shirley Sevenich on March 23, 1950, in Everett Washington. Paula was preceded in death by her parents John and Shirley and her older brother Scott. Paula was a dedicated school teacher who taught in both private and public schools for a total of 38 years. She taught at Perpetual Help in Everett, St. Louise in Bellevue, Hoquiam, Tenino and Olympia. Most of her teaching career was spent as a kindergarten teacher at Madison elementary in Olympia. As an active member of St. Michael Parish she was a participant in several ministries. Paula loved the outdoors: camping, hiking, zip-lining. Her biggest love was spending time with her family and she cherished her grandchildren. Paula is survived by her her husband of 42 years Bryan, daughter Shelley (Dominic) Moritz and her children Brynn and soon to be Teagan, daughter Gretchen (Phil) Pitkin and her 4 children 8yr. old triplets: Ethan, Katelynn, Melissa and 5yr. old Johnathan and by her sister, Julie. Funeral Services to be held at: St. Michaels Church 455 N. Boundry, Olympia WA. Date: April 26th 2019 Rosary at 11:00PM Mass at 12:00 PM Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Be sure to write "in memory of Paula Jo Rosenkranz". Send checks to: 1100 Fairview Ave. N./ Mail Stop J5-200/ Seattle, WA 98109 or by phone 206-667-4399. Donate online at: engage.fredhutch.org/goto/ PaulaRosenkranz Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary