|
|
Paula Marie Metzger-Lyse Paula Marie Metzger-Lyse, 55, of Lacey, WA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Her Celebration of Life is to be held at the Lacey Senior Center located at 6757 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey, WA 98503 at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Please RSVP to Tracey Martinez at 512-999-3770. Paula was born on August 15, 1964 to Frederick Joseph Metzger and Ruth Mary Williams Metzger in Buena Park, CA. She graduated from Cypress High School in 1982 in Cypress, CA. Paula was married to her loving husband David Brian Lyse on October 20, 2020. Her prior marriage to Roberto Martinez on May 28, 1983 lasted 11 years and blessed her with four children. Paula was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Joseph Metzger; daughter, Kari Nicole Martinez; and brother, Andrew Metzger. Paula was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was the glue that held her immediate and extended family together organizing many holiday gatherings and a special trip to Ireland. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, cooking, camping, a love of fairies, dogs, and cats. Paula was a hard worker throughout her life and was employed as the Operations & QI Specialist at Catholic Community Services Family Behavioral Health since March 2015. Through life's highs and lows, Paula remained steady often acting as a rock for others in their time of need. Her loving and supportive ways will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Paula's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, David Brian Lyse; her children, Tracey Lynn Martinez, Dana Marie Martinez Artois, Kevin Daniel Martinez and Anthony Martinez of Lacey, WA; mother, Ruth Mary Williams Metzger of Huntley, IL; sister, Diane Engrave of Cabot, AR; sister, Linda Lorenz of Lakewood, CA; brother, Fred Metzger of Los Alamitos, CA; sister, Debbie Metzger of CA; sisters, Donna Nielsen and Ruth Ann McQuire of Lake in the Hills, IL; and extended family and friends.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020