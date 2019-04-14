Pauline A. Schryver Pauline Schryver (Skjonsby) died peacefully at age 86 on April 6, 2019 at her home in Olympia, WA. She was born on January 5, 1933 in Ellensburg, WA to Edvard and Mildred Skjonsby. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1951 and Pacific Lutheran University in 1954, with degrees in social work and early childhood development. She married Duane Schryver on September 24, 1956, and they were happily married for 62 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her family. Pauline will be remembered as a kind, gentle woman with a strong Christian faith. She is survived by her loving husband, Duane Schryver; children, Jon (Angela) of Redondo Beach, CA, Paul of Olympia, Ruth (Bryan) Burks of University Place, WA; four grandchildren, Matthew and Kristen Schryver, Kathleen, and Rachel Burks; brother, Joel (Jan) Skjonsby; 19 nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Edvard and Mildred Skjonsby of Everett, WA; sister, Janet (at birth); son, Peter Schryver of Olympia, and sister, Barbara Fosso of Oak Harbor, WA. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North Street SE Olympia, WA 98501. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief at donate.lwr.org or Audubon society at action.audubon.org. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary