1/1
Pauline Evans
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Evans
October 11, 1925 - October 10, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Pauline C. Evans, one day shy of 95 years young, passed away in her daughter and son-in-law's home in Olympia, Washington. She was born in Picher, Oklahoma, and married the love of her life, Maynard W. Evans, on February 2, 1944.
Pauline was a strong member of the Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a teacher of children. She and Maynard were very active in the church; he served as the church treasurer, and they both held other callings. Pauline was an example to everyone of being Christ-like.
Pauline loved her family, and enjoyed staying at home and taking care of them. She loved to bake and cook; decorate the house; entertain family and friends; grow veggies and flowers. She enjoyed working on word-find books, and putting together puzzles.
Pauline is survived by her children, Bruce, Diane (husband, John), Jim, and Sharon; grandchildren, Todd, Eric, Tom, Ben, Jeremy and Brenna; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Maynard (7/9/1993); her third child, Jim E. Evans (9/22/2014); and son-in-law, Wally Blake (2/14/2018).
She is loved by all and will be missed dearly. We will all be together soon.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved