Pauline Evans
October 11, 1925 - October 10, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Pauline C. Evans, one day shy of 95 years young, passed away in her daughter and son-in-law's home in Olympia, Washington. She was born in Picher, Oklahoma, and married the love of her life, Maynard W. Evans, on February 2, 1944.
Pauline was a strong member of the Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a teacher of children. She and Maynard were very active in the church; he served as the church treasurer, and they both held other callings. Pauline was an example to everyone of being Christ-like.
Pauline loved her family, and enjoyed staying at home and taking care of them. She loved to bake and cook; decorate the house; entertain family and friends; grow veggies and flowers. She enjoyed working on word-find books, and putting together puzzles.
Pauline is survived by her children, Bruce, Diane (husband, John), Jim, and Sharon; grandchildren, Todd, Eric, Tom, Ben, Jeremy and Brenna; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Maynard (7/9/1993); her third child, Jim E. Evans (9/22/2014); and son-in-law, Wally Blake (2/14/2018).
She is loved by all and will be missed dearly. We will all be together soon.
