Pearl Burrows
October 17, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Pearl Burrows, 89, passed away October 17, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, her home of 64 years. She was born November 6, 1930, to Gus and Mable Lindberg in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Pearl graduated from Renton High School, and married Don Burrows on November 10, 1956, in Renton, Washington. She worked at her father's sporting goods store, and later at Boeing until moving to Olympia in 1957. In Olympia, she worked at the YWCA and, after raising her children, she worked at the Tumwater Valley Athletic Club.
Pearl was an accomplished figure and dance roller skater. She loved playing tennis and traveling. She was a member of Gloria Dei church.
She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Ross; daughter, Shelley; grandsons, Brett, Jesse, and Josh; and great grandson, Sammy. Her parents and brother, Art, predeceased her.
Donations in Pearl's name may be made to the American Heart Association
