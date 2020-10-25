1/1
Pearl Burrows
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Burrows
October 17, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Pearl Burrows, 89, passed away October 17, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, her home of 64 years. She was born November 6, 1930, to Gus and Mable Lindberg in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Pearl graduated from Renton High School, and married Don Burrows on November 10, 1956, in Renton, Washington. She worked at her father's sporting goods store, and later at Boeing until moving to Olympia in 1957. In Olympia, she worked at the YWCA and, after raising her children, she worked at the Tumwater Valley Athletic Club.
Pearl was an accomplished figure and dance roller skater. She loved playing tennis and traveling. She was a member of Gloria Dei church.
She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Ross; daughter, Shelley; grandsons, Brett, Jesse, and Josh; and great grandson, Sammy. Her parents and brother, Art, predeceased her.
Donations in Pearl's name may be made to the American Heart Association.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved