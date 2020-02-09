|
Peggy Lyn Bryden Peggy Lyn Bryden passed Febuary 4, 2020 with family by her side, in her 60th year. Peggy is preceded by parents Carl and Adair Tibbitts and brother Danny Tibbitts. She is survived by her devoted daughters Cassie and Tiffany and beloved granddaughters Kate and Taylor. Peggy will be sorely missed and survived by her siblings Steven, Brenda, Linda, Carla, and David and numerous nieces and nephews. Through life's many challenges Peggy faithfully turned to her Heavenly Father for guidance, strength, and support. We are happy that she has finally found relief and returned to her heavenly home.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020