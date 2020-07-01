Perry Roberts Perry Roberts was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 28, 1923 to Orin Roberts and Elizabeth Perry. He died of natural causes on June 20, 2020. Perry grew up in the rural town of Vernon Center, south of Minneapolis, where his father managed a dairy that made butter. After high school, Perry moved with his family, first to Napa, California and then to Oakland. Shortly after the move, he was drafted into the US Army during WWII. During the war, he passed through Normandy, Belgium, and then Germany, where he was a part of the liberation of Buchenwald Concentration Camp. The war ended as he was being shipped to serve in Japan. After the war, Perry attended Delta College and then College of the Pacific (now UOP) in Stockton, California, where he completed a degree in transportation management, met his wife, Margaret, to whom he was married for over 70 years, and had two children, Michael and Karen. After working various jobs in transportation, including at the Port of Stockton, Perry retired and moved to the California foothills, where is he managed his wife's professional art business, up until he moved to Olympia, Washington to be closer to his son. Throughout the years prior to his move to Washington, Perry and his wife traveled throughout the United States in their RV, in addition to taking trips to Europe and South America. Perry is survived by his wife, Margaret, his son, Michael, daughter Karen, daughter-in-law, Deborah, , son-in-law, Brian, grandchildren, Melissa, David, and Chad, and great-grandchildren, Max, Margot, Caleb, Perry, Zaden, Isahia, and Calvin. Memorial services are temporarily on hold due to COVID-19.



