|
|
Philip Norman Stewart Longtime Auke Bay resident Philip Norman Stewart passed away unexpectedly at his home in early September. Born in Seattle on September 8, 1952, Phil was the son of Lou and Helen Stewart. The Stewarts moved from Seattle to Olympia in 1962. Phil was an avid Boy Scout and backpacker. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1970. In high school and college, Phil ran track and cross country and studied violin. He played in the Tacoma Youth Symphony and participated in the 1970 International Festival of Youth Orchestras in Switzerland. Phil attended Centralia Community College, The Evergreen State College, and the University of Washington. He enjoyed several extended hitchhiking trips in Mexico. Phil worked as a lifeguard in Washington State parks for several summers. Although commercial fishing brought Phil to Alaska in the late 1970s, he was a journeyman carpenter and craftsman, building cabinetry, boats, and stringed instruments. A member of the Carpenters Union, his work legacy includes the hospital, UAS housing, recreation center, and many schools. Phil married Jackie Jones in 1986. They remodeled their small cabin out the highway together and Phil built a substantial addition later. Phil passed his love of playing guitar on to their son, Avery, who was born in 1995. In 2008, Phil wrote to family, "I'm so happy to help and encourage Avery [but] he's far outstripped my meagre technical abilities so I try to observe, praise, and get the hell out of the way." Over the years, Phil could not have been prouder than when he listened to Avery play. Phil was a voracious reader, especially political history. Never at a loss for words, Phil wrote copy for The Great Alaska Catalog Company, which Jackie founded. Years later, he was equally entertaining and annoying with his Facebook quips and political commentary. Phil dabbled in community theatre in Olympia and Juneau. He performed blues and country music at the Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau as recently as April 2018 and at many open mic events in Juneau and Seattle over nearly 50 years. He also wrote songs. A Juneau Empire article about the Mountainside Open Mic Night at the Rookery (10/30/18) said that Phil " performed a ditty about his inability to free himself from the clutches of songwriting clichés and ended up with a surprisingly velveteen Barry White impression." Phil will be missed for his quick wit, puns, wide smile, and amazing historical memory. He is survived by Avery as well as four siblingsCynthia (Olympia), Erik (Olympia), Craig (Wasilla), and Irene (Seattle)and six nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by both parents and ex-wife Jackie. A celebration of life is planned in Olympia at 11:00 am on December 1 at the Stewart home, 2809 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. RSVP requested at [email protected] Remembrance gifts may be sent to "Avery Stewart College Savings Plan," c/o 2809 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, WA 98501.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019