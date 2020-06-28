Phyllis Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Anderson With family by her side, Phyllis Anderson passed away on June 20, 2020, in Tumwater, WA. Phyllis was born in on February 22, 1932, in LosAngeles, California to parents Irene (Payene) and Roy Wolstenholme. She was raised in California until she was 15 years old. She moved to Washington when her family relocated to the Olympia area. She graduated from Olympia High School (1950). Phyllis married Wesley Anderson and together they raised 5 children and fostered countless others. Phyllis worked as a bank teller until she changed careers to operate a daycare and raise her family. She also owned and managed Vellkommen Mobile Home Park until 2012. Phyllis will be remembered for her welcoming nature -especially if you spent a holiday with her family, the love of crafting, and her ready laugh. She is survived by her sister Jean, son James (Lisa), daughters Suzanna (Dave) Dethlefs, Nancy (Cliff) Ziesemer, Jennie Anderson,. She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents (Kyle and Irene Payne and Roy Wolstenholme), her husband Wesley Anderson, daughter Judy (Tony) Briscoe and great grandson Nasir. The family would like to thank Tami, Kim and the many caregivers at the Hampton Memory Care facility for their compassionate, loving care over the past several years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved