Phyllis Anderson With family by her side, Phyllis Anderson passed away on June 20, 2020, in Tumwater, WA. Phyllis was born in on February 22, 1932, in LosAngeles, California to parents Irene (Payene) and Roy Wolstenholme. She was raised in California until she was 15 years old. She moved to Washington when her family relocated to the Olympia area. She graduated from Olympia High School (1950). Phyllis married Wesley Anderson and together they raised 5 children and fostered countless others. Phyllis worked as a bank teller until she changed careers to operate a daycare and raise her family. She also owned and managed Vellkommen Mobile Home Park until 2012. Phyllis will be remembered for her welcoming nature -especially if you spent a holiday with her family, the love of crafting, and her ready laugh. She is survived by her sister Jean, son James (Lisa), daughters Suzanna (Dave) Dethlefs, Nancy (Cliff) Ziesemer, Jennie Anderson,. She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents (Kyle and Irene Payne and Roy Wolstenholme), her husband Wesley Anderson, daughter Judy (Tony) Briscoe and great grandson Nasir. The family would like to thank Tami, Kim and the many caregivers at the Hampton Memory Care facility for their compassionate, loving care over the past several years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store