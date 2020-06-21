Phyllis Elaine (Linton, Getty) Yoshida September 16, 1939 March 26, 2020 Love you always, Mom. Phyllis leaves behind her family and friends, including her partner Ronald Yoshida, sister Shirley Linton Cordova, and brother Eugene (Joe) Linton. Full obituary can be viewed here: https://www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Phyllis-Yoshida Donations can be made in Phyllis's honor to Providence Hospice of Seattle, Equal Justice Initiative, or Food Lifeline.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 21, 2020.