Phyllis Elaine (Linton, Getty) Yoshida
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Elaine (Linton, Getty) Yoshida September 16, 1939 March 26, 2020 Love you always, Mom. Phyllis leaves behind her family and friends, including her partner Ronald Yoshida, sister Shirley Linton Cordova, and brother Eugene (Joe) Linton. Full obituary can be viewed here: https://www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Phyllis-Yoshida Donations can be made in Phyllis's honor to Providence Hospice of Seattle, Equal Justice Initiative, or Food Lifeline.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved