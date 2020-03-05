Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
5930 Mullen Rd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
360-491-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks Obituary
Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks, 85, passed of natural causes on 2/24/20 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in the presence of family members. Born 12/27/1934, in Huron South Dakoda to Byron and Dorotha (Schaller) Hotchkiss, Phyllis married Walter Hanks in 1954. Phyllis was active with the Women of the Moose, enjoyed playing billiards with her league, sewing, going to the casino, and traveling. Her life's passion was dancing. Phyllis was an avid member of the local square and round dance community serving as Secretary of the Rhythm Rounders. Phyllis is survived by three children, one brother. eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her former husband, her life partner, one son, both parents, four sisters, and one granddaughter. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:30 on Friday March 6th at Woodlawn Funeral Home 5930 Mullen Rd. SE Lacey, WA 98503.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -