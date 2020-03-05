|
|
Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks Phyllis Jean (Hotchkiss) Hanks, 85, passed of natural causes on 2/24/20 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in the presence of family members. Born 12/27/1934, in Huron South Dakoda to Byron and Dorotha (Schaller) Hotchkiss, Phyllis married Walter Hanks in 1954. Phyllis was active with the Women of the Moose, enjoyed playing billiards with her league, sewing, going to the casino, and traveling. Her life's passion was dancing. Phyllis was an avid member of the local square and round dance community serving as Secretary of the Rhythm Rounders. Phyllis is survived by three children, one brother. eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her former husband, her life partner, one son, both parents, four sisters, and one granddaughter. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:30 on Friday March 6th at Woodlawn Funeral Home 5930 Mullen Rd. SE Lacey, WA 98503.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 5, 2020