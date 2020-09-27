Dale B. Drewry, PLS
September 19, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - Dale B. Drewry, PLS passed away September 19, 2020, killed in a hit-and-run by a habitual drunk driver. He was 54. Dale was born November 29, 1965, in McCleary, Washington, to Virgil and Betty (Vollmen) Drewry, whose ancestors have been in the Tumwater area since the late 1800s.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Tumwater, graduating from Tumwater High School, and earning a degree in Geology from Western Washington University. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, and member of Land Surveyors Assoc. of Washington. He owned and operated A-Line Land Surveying, LLC with his wife.
He married Andrea Holman on May 2, 1992, in Olympia, and they enjoyed a wonderful 28 years together.
Dale was trustworthy, honest, and easygoing. He was always happy to see you and up for a good time. He loved soccer, football, snow skiing, and quad riding and hunting with his brothers. He enjoyed maintaining the family farm on his John Deere tractor with his dogs by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Drewry; mother, Betty Drewry; brothers, Darrell Drewry (wife, Anna Lee, and their son, Derrick), David Drewry (wife, Karen, and their daughter, Rachael), Dan Drewry (wife, Cheryl, and their son, Kyle); sister, Arlene Drewry (her daughters, Allison and Dana); many nieces and nephews with whom he always loved to play; and numerous friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his father, Virgil Drewry; nephew, Jacob Drewry; and niece, Ciara Drewry.
A live stream of a family service may be viewed on Monday, September 28, 2020, 12:00 p.m. by clicking on https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/787500523
. Dale will be interred at Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cystic Fibrosis Northwest/Return to Life, 120 State St. NE #303, Olympia, WA 98501, or online at http://cfnorthwest.org/donate/
.
"Dale ran a straight line."
