PRISCILLA JOYCE QUERRY (1924 2019) Another of America's Greatest Generation is gone. Priscilla Joyce Querry (Hugo) died peacefully on February 17, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, CA. She was 94 years old. Priscilla had been a secretary to the Governor of Idaho in 1945, when she met and married Robert Eugene Querry (d. 1999). They moved to Munich, Germany, when Bob was stationed there at the end of WWII with the Army Air Corp, flying the Berlin Airlift. Their first child, Robert Alan (1947 2018), was born there. Priscilla earned her pilot's license as a young woman. She was beautiful, adventurous, lively, witty, and so friendly. People found it easy to talk with her and she would learn your life story within the first 15 minutes! She loved travel and history. She was an animal lover who doted on all the family pets. She lived in Olympia, WA, for 55 years, and had many friends there. Priscilla is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Querry and Suzanne Querry (Nancy Carlson), who live in California. Priscilla was loved and is missed. A private memorial was held in Palm Desert, CA. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary