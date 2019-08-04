Home

Rachel Michelle Nickerson May 2, 1977 - July 25, 2019 Rachel was born May 2, 1977 and left us on July 25. She was known for her great, loving heart and love of nature. Rachel attended Tumwater Schools and SPSCC. She lived in Boise with fiancé Eric Abramson and stepdaughters Chelsey and Emily. She is survived by her brothers Jason and Matt, her mom Mimi, and her dad and stepmom Dave and Connie. Memorial: August 10, 1 pm, Carlyon Beach. Suggested donations may be made to any wildlife or animal rescue fund; Bloodworks NW; or the .
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019
