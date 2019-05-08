Randall E. Rappe Randall E. Rappe, loving son, husband and father, passed away May 1, 2019 in Olympia, Washington at age 68. He was born November 17, 1950 to Charles and Billie Rappe in Omak, Washington. Randall was raised in Okanogan, Washington, and graduated from Okanagan High School in 1969, and from Tacoma's University of Puget Sound in 1973. He married Jann Ullrich on July 17, 1974 in Okanogan. Professionally, he was an auditor and IT for various state agencies. An Olympia resident since 1975, he was active in Thurston County GOP as a mainstream Republican PCP committee person, and County chairman in 2003-2004. Randall loved cars (especially Mustangs), car shows, old movies, TV news shows, and walking in Burfoot Park with the dogs. He is survived by his wife, Jann Rappe; son, Robert Rappe (Kitrina Bisher); and brother, Anthony Rappe (Carla Casewitt). He was predeceased by his parents. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue or organization of choice. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on May 8, 2019