|
|
Raymond B. Hoyt Raymond B. Hoyt passed away Sept. 10, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born in Centralia, Wash. on June 10, 1922 to Fred A. and Nancy E. Hoyt. Ray is survived by sons, Kip R. Hoyt of Tumwater and Rex I. Hoyt of Lacey; and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, two wives, and son, Rick C. Hoyt. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Masonic Memorial Park, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. The full obituary is at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 29, 2019