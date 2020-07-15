Richard Albert Hinchcliffe July 14, 1919 - June 19, 2020 Richard (Dick) Hinchcliffe died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on June 19, 2020 at his home in Olympia, WA. He was just 3 weeks away from his 101st birthday. He was born July 14, 1919 to Harold and Ada Hinchcliffe in Olympia, WA. Richard grew up at the family home in Gull Harbor with his younger brother, Wes, and younger sister, Velma. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1937 and went on to study at the local business college. Richard was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the Navy after Pearl Harbor was attacked and left for duty in April, 1942. He participated in the D-Day invasion aboard the destroyer USS Meredith. The Meredith was sunk in the battle and Richard spent several months in England before returning to the USA on the Queen Mary. He then was transferred to the west coast and was serving aboard a Navy vessel in the Philippines when the war ended. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in February 1946. Richard and his first wife, Alberta Boyer, were married 11/16/46. Daughters Adelle and Dorothy were born in Olympia. About this time, he got some training and began his lifelong career working with IBM accounting machines as he and the technology evolved. After a few years in Portland, the family moved to Butte, Montana for Richard's job. Montana was a great adventure for the whole family. There were family fishing & camping trips in the summer and lots of sledding and ice skating during the gloriously snowy winters. Adelle and Dorothy would graduate from high school there. The whole family joyously welcomed third daughter, Nancy, in 1965. By the Fall of 1968, the family would relocate to the Olympia area. Richard married Jacqueline "Jackie" Barbee Miller on August 16, 1975. Richard's family now included Jackie's daughter's, Patti and Dhyana. Dick and Jackie were very active in the St. Andrews Methodist Church over the years. They had a lovely home and garden on Olympia's west side. He bowled on several leagues, usually with his brother, Wes, by his side. He was employed at the Washington State L & I office on the night shift. As they moved closer to retirement, they built a vacation cabin on Harstine Island. This was a gathering place for the whole family and provided many cherished memories for them and their children and grandchildren over the years. After retirement, they traveled extensively, often with ElderHostel, around the country and around the world. Richard volunteered for many hours as a Master Gardener and with AARP as a tax preparer. They moved into their retirement apartment at the Colonial Inn Retirement Community in 2007 and enjoyed many busy and happy years there. He followed his beloved Mariners, read the daily newspaper cover to cover, and did his daily Sit and Be Fit exercises up to the end. Family was always first priority for Richard. His children and grandchildren could always count on him for unconditional love and support and lots of fun and a good laugh, as well. He was a great role model for us all for how to be a spouse, a father, a grandfather, a friend, an employee and a citizen. Richard is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his daughters, Dorothy (John) Franklin, Nancy (Rod) Schauer, Patti (Cal) Miller-Crowley, and Dhyana Iris. His 8 grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Navarro, Roger (Kylie) Franklin, Carson Schauer, Jonah Crowley, Amy Crowley, Emily (Dave) Iris, Ariel (Sarita) Iris, and Sheela (Steve) Iris, and 4 great-children, Maddux, Eathan, Nathan, and Raewyn. Also numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ada; his oldest daughter, Adelle Marie Hinchcliffe; his brother, Wes Hinchcliffe; and his sister, Velma Haney. The family wish to thank his awesome caregivers, Martha, Carolyn and Sarah for helping make his last years so happy and comfortable. We thank the team of caregivers from South Sound Care Connection, LaKeshia, Chandra, Marva and Pablo who helped brighten his last months as well as his nurse, Laura, from Providence Sound Hospice, who anticipated his every need and provided so much support for the family. Last, but not least, thanks to the staff and residents of the Colonial Inn. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home with burial at the Odd Fellows Memorial Park, Tumwater. A graveside service will be held soon for the immediate family. A memorial service will be scheduled at St. Andrews Methodist Church at a later date. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home 3802 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, (360) 426-4803



