Richard David Yates Richard "Dick" Yates, 83, of Lacey, Wash., passed away March 27, 2019. He was born December 18, 1935 in Olympia, Wash. to Harold and Miriam Yates. Dick ran the family business, "Yates Eggs." He was a member of Elks, Eagles, Port of Olympia Advisory Board, and Lacey Historical Society. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and loving extended family. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Olympia Elks #186, 1818 4th Ave. E, Lacey, WA 98506. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019
