Richard "Ric" Ernest Cote Richard "Ric" Ernest Cote, 69, of Olympia, Wa., died in his home on June 5th, 2020. Born on March 15, 1951 in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada, Ric spent his early years growing up in Wandering River, Alberta, Canada and eventually immigrated to Washington where he graduated from Ephrata High School in 1970. He had fond memories of his classmates and enjoyed attending their reunions. Ric was a cheerful man who was always ready to help people in need, never asking for anything in return. He graduated from the University of Washington and worked as a nurse for 32 years, most recently at Western State Hospital, where he retired from six years ago. In his retirement, Ric enjoyed reading books and watching movies. He also took pleasure in sharing meals with his neighbors and good friends, Joan and Robbie. Ric was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He is survived by nieces and nephews, as well as his former step-daughter whom he'd recently reconnected with. Ric had not been in contact with his family for many years when he passed away. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call 802-635-7275.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store