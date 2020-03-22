Home

Richard J. McCarthy Richard J. McCarthy 73, lost his battle with cancer on 3.6.20. Born 6.29.46 in Canandaigua NY to Eunice and Francis McCarthy. After attending school, Richard joined the Army and served in Vietnam. Once stationed in JBLM he stayed in WA where he went on to successfully own and operate Tumwater Vacuum for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents, survived by his brother Robert McCarthy, his wife Pamela Lenon-McCarthy, his children Cristin, Ella, Jeff, Joe, Lisa, Rick, Tara and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 22, 2020
