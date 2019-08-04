|
|
Richard James Bailey Richard James Bailey of Tenino went peacefully to be with our Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 77. Dick was born in Sidney Mt. and spent his school years in Miles City, Montana. Married the love of his life in 1962 in Billings Montana. Started raising his family in Billings and relocated to Kent Washington in 1975. Purchased Verde Park and Villa Grove IGA grocery stores in 1979 and relocated to Rochester WA. Retired in 2007. Dick was preceded in death by his mother Geneva Bailey, step father Edwin Bailey, father Jess Benningfield, sisters Betty Bonagofski, Bonnie Bailey and Darlene Nielson. He is survived by his wife LaVonne of 57 years, his three children; Robin Goodwin (Douglas), Price Bailey (Melodee), Bryan Bailey (Tammy). Nine grandchildren, Candace Sallee (Brian), Travis Brotherson (Kambra), Eli Goodwin, Alyssa Goodwin, Ashton Bailey, Slade Bailey, Conner Bailey, Jordan Bailey. Two great grand daughters, Riley and Blakely. One sister, Essie Petty. He lost an 8 year, hard fought battle with Aplastic Anemia. He was a favorite at Vista Oncology and Capital Medical Center where he received amazing care. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private graveside service was held on August 1 at Grandmound Cemetery. Please join us for a Memorial Service Friday August 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 149 Keithahn St S Tenino WA 98589.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019