Richard "Dick" Knapp

Richard "Dick" Knapp Obituary
Richard "Dick" Knapp On Jan. 27, 2020, the world lost one of the funniest, most well-loved, and happiest men on earth, Richard Knapp. Dick was born Jan. 8, 1947 in Seattle, Wash., to Don and Ruth Knapp. He was married to the love of his life and best friend, Mari Woodworth, for 48 years. He was custodian of his beloved Meadows Elementary in Lacey, Wash.; built the family home; created unique art from discarded items; and loved people and backyard wildlife. He is survived by his wife; three children; five grandchildren; and two sisters. A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center. To read the full obituary and leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020
