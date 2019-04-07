Richard "Dick" Larsen Richard "Dick" Larsen of Olympia died March 11, 2019, at the age of 80. Dick was born May 8, 1938, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Elnar and Marion Larsen. As a young boy, Dick moved to Kennewick, Washington, and graduated from Kennewick High School in 1956. He attended Columbia Basin Community College and graduated from Central Washington University. Dick worked for the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department for five years and, while there, met his future wife, Rebecca "Becky" Flaherty of Wenatchee, Washington. They were married in 1969. Dick transitioned to Washington State Parks in 1970 as a Ranger Trainee at Twin Harbors State Park. Early years for Dick and Becky were spent raising Grant (born 1971) and Kristen (born 1974), and living at various state parks throughout Washington. Life in Washington State Parks was never dull, from bears to bats, snow drifts to light houses; the Larsen family experienced destinations most folks travel to for summer vacation. Dick retired after 30 years as the Area Manager at Millersylvania State Park. Described by those who worked with him as a "players coach," Dick always looked forward to annual Reno trips with the guys he had worked with in state parks. In retirement, Dick enjoyed family vacations to Hawaii and the Grand Tetons. He loved riding his motorcycle and playing games. He spent many evenings with Grant and his friends playing poker. His grandchildren looked forward to walks to the corner store with grandpa for candy or ice cream. It was hard to tell who was more excited for Christmas and presentsDick or his grandchildren. Dick will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He is survived by wife, Becky; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Anne Larsen; grandchildren, Reid, Megan, and Cort Larsen; siblings, Daryl (Amy) Wilcox, Glenda Branson, and Janet (Bill) Keenan. He was preceded in death by brothers, Arlan Larsen and Michael Wilcox; sister, Bonnie Wells; and daughter, Kristen Larsen. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jacob Smith House, 4500 Intelco Loop SE, Lacey, WA 98503. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Mayday Foundation, 3403 Steamboat Island Road NW #337, Olympia, WA 98502. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019