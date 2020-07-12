Richard Papiez

Richard "Rick" Papiez Rick passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 29, 2020, at his childhood home in Olympia, Wash. He was born August 28, 1946, to Steve and Cal Ann Papiez. Rick was a graduate of North Thurston High School. He married Janice McBride on October 22, 1966, and they would have celebrated their 54 th anniversary this year. He was employed for 32 years at Pacific Northwest Bell (Quest). Rick is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Jeff (Erin) and Brian (Leslie); four grandsons, Jacob, Joshua, Garrek, and Zackary; sisters, Jan (Ken) Rohr and Nancy (Jack) Lenzi. He was predeceased by his parents, and nephew, Dean Knittle. A funeral mass will be held July 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey. For full obituary, visit: www.FuneralAlternatives.org
.