Richard Schutz

July 18, 1945 - September 30, 2020

Olympia, Washington - On September 30, 2020, Richard Edwin Schutz of Olympia passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born July 18, 1945 in Los Angeles, Rick was the youngest of four children, and fondly recalled life as the baby of the family. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1963 and attended college where—in his words—he preferred to spend more time surfing than studying. Work opportunities took Rick first to Laguna Beach, and then north to Mountain View where he met his wife of 47 years, Nancy. Looking for a change, they left the Bay Area and moved to Corvallis, OR, where they opened "The Glass Merchant," met amazing friends, became instant OSU fans and welcomed their two children. Eventually new work opportunities sent Rick north to finally settle in Olympia, WA.

Much of his life from then on was as a dedicated father, and involved watching endless hours of his kids playing sports. Most notably his favorite, golf. He walked many, many, MANY miles watching his son and daughter play for River Ridge High School, and his son continue on to collegiate play. Rick hit the links as long as he was able, and swears that times playing with friends and family were some of the best, even when his rounds weren't. Never one to sit still, Rick spent over 20 years in the garage door industry. And even found a few gigs to keep him busy in retirement. An amputee since 23, he also enjoyed volunteering at American Lake Veterans Golf Course helping returned soldiers play and enjoy the game.

Rick is survived by his wife Nancy Schutz, his son Cameron Schutz (Esmeralda), and his daughter Susan Rapaglia (Anthony). He relished his role as "Papa" to his grand babies, Miles and Siena. He is also survived by his sister, Norma, and brother, Bob; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is joining in Heaven his mother, eldest sister and grandparents.

To us, his family, and to the many friends he had throughout his life, Rick is best described as kind, resilient and charismatic. It was Rick's hope that in his children's lifetime we see significant progress made on brain cancer treatments and survival. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to the National Brain Tumor Society and American Lake Veterans Golf Course. A virtual memorial will be scheduled. Date TBD.





