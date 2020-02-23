|
Richard "Dick" Sokolik Richard "Dick" Sokolik, 87, died peacefully on Thursday Jan. 9, 2020 in Lacey WA. Born February 2, 1932, he lived much of his life in Yelm, WA, where he served on the City Council. He later moved to the Olympia, WA area. He served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict, and retired from Continental Can in Olympia. He is survived by three children of his first marriage: Margaret (Jim Duber) of California, Katherine (Roger Deatherage) of California, Charles (Teresa Lee Sokolik) of Ohio, and two children of his second marriage: John (Rhonda Sokolik) of Kentucky, and daughter Dixie of South Carolina. He is also survived by one brother, Frank Sokolik of Minnesota. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Alexandra, Monica, Shelby and Taryn, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Sheila Sokolik, his parents Jane and John Sokolik, and ten siblings (Theresa, William, John, Clarabelle, Chrisabelle, Joseph, Robert, James, Charles, and Margaret). No services are scheduled per his request; however, a celebration of life will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Olympia Woman's Club.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 23, 2020