Richard Sovde

Richard Sovde Obituary
Richard Sovde Richard "Dick" Sovde, 84, passed away October 1, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. Throughout his life, Dick's top priority was always his family. He also had a 40+ year career in secondary school administration in Washington and Oregon. A memorial service and ice cream social will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Jubilee Lodge, 8487 Bainbridge Loop NE, Lacey, WA 98516. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 9, 2019
