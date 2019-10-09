|
Richard Sovde Richard "Dick" Sovde, 84, passed away October 1, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. Throughout his life, Dick's top priority was always his family. He also had a 40+ year career in secondary school administration in Washington and Oregon. A memorial service and ice cream social will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Jubilee Lodge, 8487 Bainbridge Loop NE, Lacey, WA 98516. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 9, 2019