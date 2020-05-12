Sr. Rita Ferschweiler, SP Sister Rita Marie Ferschweiler, SP, age 102, a Sister of Providence for 76 years, died April 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, Wash. The dates and times of the Vigil and Funeral Service are pending. Bonney Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sister Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Thomas and Cyril; and sisters, Doris and Rosemary. She is survived by her brother Lloyd and many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, M1-C, Renton, Washington, 98057. To view Sister Rita's obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Olympian on May 12, 2020.