Rob Sherwood Rob Sherwood was born May 7, 1951 to Gene and Carole Sherwood, and died February 12, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. Rob was a talented and athletic person, who excelled in academics and sports at Tenino High School and in college. He attended Pacific Lutheran University on a football and track scholarship, and transferred to Eastern Washington University where he played football and earned his degree. He obtained his license to practice as a Certified Public Accountant, and opened his own business in 1980. He built a firm based on quality work, and enjoyed visiting with his clients. The most important part of Rob's life was his family. He loved his sons and grandchildren. He would go anywhere to watch his boys participate in sports, and was involved in coaching youth football and soccer, and officiating track. Rob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda, his son Kelly and wife Kyrsten, his son Casey, and 4 grandchildren, Theo, Elliott, Bodhi and Urban. He is also survived by his nephews, Eric Sherwood, Jason Sherwood and Keith Sherwood. He has many lifelong friends in the Tenino area. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Mike and Dave. There will be a celebration of his life later in the year. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 22, 2019