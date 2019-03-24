|
|
Robert Burke O'Leary (1948-2019) Burke O'Leary, 70, passed away much too soon on March 7, 2019, after a brief devastating illness. He will be remembered as an avid bike rider and hiker, an adventurous traveler, and a loving family man, as well as for his career as a school psychologist. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Lin O'Leary MD; and his children, Colin and Maura; along with an extended family of relatives and friends. Private memorial services have been held. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019