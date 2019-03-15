Robert Butcher Robert "Mac" was born to John and Mary Butcher (stepmother Hattie) in Montana. He graduated from New Auburn, Wisconsin High School in 1947. He played football and baseball. His brother Bill was the catcher on the baseball team. Mac continued to play softball until he was 63, sometimes in two leagues. Mac bowled in several different leagues and played golf. He enjoyed going to Reno to golf and also played in the mid Washington seniors tournaments. He had one hole in one. He enjoyed watching his son Aaron and grandchildren Mike and Caleb play sports. He was a long time Tumwater resident and T-bird fan, as well as a long time Green Bay Packers fan. He owned a share of their stock. He and his wife Helen were members of the Greater Olympia Dixieland Jazz Society and liked to dance. They were also members of the Eagles and Elks. In 1954, Mac went to work for the Washington State Tax Commission, later changed to the Department of Revenue. He was a supervisor of the Office of Compliance and Audit Review. He also set up the Forest Tax Audit Program. He retired in 1982. His loving wife of 64 years Helen (Winnings) Butcher passed away on December 15, 2014. They had three children: Robert "Bobby", Mitzi (Tim) and Aaron (Tim); three grandchildren: Mike (Melissa) Matheny, Brandon Pursey and Caleb Butcher; great grandchildren: Bryan, Gauge, Arianna and Savanah. He is survived by his brother Bill (Sue). He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Kelly, Jack and sister Frances "Tommy" and his parents. At Mac's request there will be a viewing at Mills & Mills on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. with the burial after the service. Mac liked the saying, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" and the song "Until we meet again". Published in The Olympian on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary