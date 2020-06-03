Robert Charles Schuetz Robert "Bob" C. Schuetz passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 91 due to cancer. He was born in Middleton, Wisconsin on April 26, 1929 and grew up beside 8 other siblings. He married Doris Anna Mae Laufenberg on September 17, 1949 and so began a love affair that brought them through many trials, always facing them together. Their primary focus was raising their two children and everything they did was for them. After owning a few businesses in Wisconsin, Bob realized his love for gunsmithing. He attended the Colorado School of Trades and eventually moved the family first to Salt Lake City to learn the barrel-making craft from P.O. Ackley and then to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he worked for the federal government at Fort Carson, pursuing his gunsmithing trade on evenings and weekends. In 1975 he accepted a transfer to the Logistics Center at Fort Lewis, Washington, once again moving the family to start a new adventure. After a few years, he took his retirement money and put it into the gun-making business full time, opening SGW in 1976 and finally in its final form of Olympic Arms, Inc. in 1980. His son Brian and eventual son-in-law Dave worked by his side for over 40 years. His daughter, Diane, joined them for 23 years, assisting Doris with the bookkeeping duties. Bob never retired; he came down to the "shop" every day until just a few weeks before his death. He owned land all over Washington State, hoping to stabilize the income for the family through the ups and downs of gun manufacturing. He always said that he hated money but that you couldn't do much without it! A part of him was always that little boy who grew up with no running water and no heat in a one room house off Gammon Road. He wanted his family to be so proud of him and we are! Bob is survived by his son Brian (Sharon), daughter Diane (Dave Haupert), grandchildren Vincent (Holly) Schuetz; Kelsey, Michael (KaTrina) and Jacob Haupert; Andrea (Nik) Soll and Tina Roberts as well as 12 great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his eldest sister, Phyllis Roth, his younger siblings John (Barbara) Schuetz, Barbara (Bud) VanAlstine and Janet Hummel and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Doris, who passed in 2011, as well as his sister Margaret, brothers Leslie, Paul and Donald, and his sisters-in-law Marion Zimmerman, Severa "Vera" Bauman and Joan Cruse. Bob loved well, and he was well-loved. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4 at Woodlawn Funeral Home. A complete obituary may be viewed at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website. If you wish to donate in Bob's honor, please consider the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming. Bob donated many weapons to their firearms museum and supported them throughout his life. He enjoyed visiting there Cody was a special place to him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store