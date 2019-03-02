Robert Heckler "Bob" Rutledge Robert Heckler "Bob" Rutledge, a lifelong resident of Olympia, passed away on February 25th, 2019 after 95 years of good health and great spirits. He was born in Olympia September 11, 1923 to Marcus and Isabelle Rutledge and was a 1941 graduate of Olympia HS. He was a founding member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Olympia, WA, and retired as Traffic Manager of The Olympia Brewing Co. after 36 years of service. Bob enjoyed family, golf, cooking, and watching sports, television reruns, and old movies on the television . He is survived by his daughter Nancy Connery, Olympia WA, his son, Scott Rutledge (Susan), Tumwater, WA , three grandchildren, Jon Rutledge, Sarah Haseman (Ryan) and Rob Rutledge (Kristy), and four greatgranddaughters Natalie, Callie, Olivia, and Madison. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, two brothers, Wayne and Donald "Buzz", and his sister Mildred. The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or a worthy cause of your choice. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary