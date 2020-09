Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Jacobson Bob was born in Shelton on January 26, 1938 to Ruth and Arthur Jacobson. He graduated from Irene S. Reed High School, attended Centralia JC, and later Oregon State. He retired from WA DOT. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, son Keith, daughter-in-law, Jasmine, and grandchildren, Jamie and Aaron, and several cousins.



