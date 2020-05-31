Robert Lee "Bob" Pallett Sr.
Robert "Bob" Lee Pallett Sr. Robert Pallett was born in Nebraska to Roy and Lena Pallett on Dec, 26,1934. He passed away on May 19, 2020. Robert married his high school sweetheart Colleen Hales on April 27, 1957. Bob was a logger, Army veteran and postmaster of Tenino until retiring in 1992. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and most importantly his family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Alison Pallett. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Colleen, children: Robert Jr (Carol) Pallett, Patrick Pallett, Gina (Shawn) Rooney, Timothy (Marcy) Pallett, six grandchildren (spouses) and three great-grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the family will have a private family burial at Forest Grove Cemetery on June 6th at noon. Condolences in care of Mills and Mills. Dad was kind, honest and as deeply proud of all his family as we are of him.

