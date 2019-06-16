Resources More Obituaries for Robert Mortensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Leo Mortensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Leo Mortensen Robert, (Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Morty, Mr. Mort) Mortensen passed away peacefully June 3 in Olympia, WA. He was 88. Bob had been struggling over the past several months with health issues related to stroke. His personality and wit never left. He told those with him when he passed that he was "at peace and was ready to go and God was ready for him." Bob was born Iron Mountain, Michigan on June 10, 1930 to Leo and Eva Mortensen. His sister Olive passed away during his childhood. Bob was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame in 1952. He served in the military during the Korean War. While stationed in Hawaii, he met Janet Staatz and they married on April 7, 1956 in Sumner, Washington. After 58 years of marriage, Jan preceded Bob in death in 2014. Bob's career started in banking and finance in both Seattle and Tacoma, but his passion was in teaching. In 1974 he joined Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma where he coached basketball and taught middle school English. He retired from Charles Wright in 1994, but he never stopped teaching. He was one of the founders of the Charles Wright Elders group. He was a reader at his church. He was a contributing writer to the Notre Dame Alumni Magazine. He wrote often to his local newspaper. He and Jan were volunteers with Hospice for more than 20 years before he suffered his first stroke in the fall of 2018. He was a member of Holy Wisdom Inclusive Catholic Community in Lacey, Washington. Bob assumed there was a reason God kept him living these past few weeks as his body was shutting down. All who knew him know that it was to show all of us, how much love surrounded him. We were all blessed! Bob is survived by son Paul (wife Rhonda and Griffin, Jack and Amy) in Silver Spring, Maryland, son Bill (wife Susan and Luke and wife Ali) in McDonald, Pennsylvania and his daughter Nancy Mortensen in Olympia, Washington. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 1:00 pm at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church located at 910 Bowker St., Lacey, WA 98503 with a potluck reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Providence SoundHomeCare & Hospice or Holy Wisdom Inclusive Catholic Community. Rest in peace Bob and say hello to Jan! Published in The Olympian on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary