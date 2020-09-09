Robert Lovely Robert Lawrence "Bob" Lovely, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1 in his home with his wife of 63 years, Mardel by his side. He was born on April 15, 1937 to Ernest J. Lovely and Norma L. Lovely (née Weeks) in Albany, OR. He grew up in Everett, WA and graduated from Everett High School in 1955. After earning his degree in mathematics at Washington State University in 1959, Bob began his career at IBM in Seattle and soon after was transferred to Olympia where he and Mardel made their home and raised their family. He went on to earn his MBA from Pacific Lutheran University. In 1962 Bob formed Allied Data, a data processing services company which later became U.S. Intelco Networks that went public under his guidance. Along the way Bob also mentored several start-up companies in Olympia, including Automated Voice Technology. After retirement he joined the family in the ownership of a cruise travel agency called Admiral of the Fleet Cruise Centers with offices in Olympia, Bellevue, and Lynnwood. As a result of this venture Bob and Mardel were fortunate to travel to many parts of the world together. Bob will be remembered by many in the community for his involvement in and support of many local charities. He was a leader in several fundraising campaigns for Providence St. Peter Hospital Foundation and even earned the nickname "Ten Million Dollar Man" when he insisted that a goal of $5 million was not high enough and actually managed to raise his higher goal of $10 million. He played a central role in the funding and development of Rotary Point Park on West Bay Drive. During his life, Bob also served as President of the Olympia Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Patrons of South Sound Cultural Arts, first ever President for the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Director of United Way of Thurston County, and Chairman of the YMCA 1977 Capital Fund Campaign. In the realm of philanthropy, Bob's greatest passion was his involvement in Rotary. He was deeply committed to the Rotary Foundation and led fundraising campaigns for that cause. The Rotary Foundation supports humanitarian efforts around the world, including the eradication of polio. He served as President of the Rotary Club of Olympia in 1981 and as President of the South Puget Sound Rotary Club in 1985. He served as District Governor of Rotary District 5020 in 2000. Among his rewards for his service are the Citation of Meritorious Service from Rotary International and 2018 Rotarian of the Year from South Puget Sound Rotary Club. Outside of his philanthropic work, Bob loved spending time with his friends; playing tennis at The Valley, golfing here, there, and everywhere and vacationing with them each November in Palm Desert, CA. He enjoyed reading with his Book Club friends and meeting up with his buddies of the Skookum Investment Club. Bob was also known as Dad, Grandpa, and Papa. He had a close and loving relationship with all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bob loved to go on hiking and camping trips with them, and very likely relished beating them time and again in a game of Hearts or Cribbage. Clam digging was a favorite shared activity, which was first introduced to him by Mardel's family, and he often brought home the full quota even though he didn't like to eat them. One of the big life lessons he passed down to his family was the importance of a firm handshake. Best of all, he loved his family generously and abundantly. He provided them with guidance, comfort, encouragement, and material and emotional support through life's ups and downs. Bob is survived by his wife Mardel, their children, Debbie (Mike) and Dave (Patry), granddaughters, Asami (Edwin) and Yumi (Rex), their mother Chiyomi, four great-grandchildren, Tenzing, Aria, Riley, and Julia, and extended family, Etsuko and Izumi.



