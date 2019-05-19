Robert N. Kilpatrick Robert (Bob) Kilpatrick of Olympia died in the comfort of his home on May 6, 2019 with his wife by his side. Bob was born June 18, 1938 in Chester, PA. He grew up in the Arizona and New Mexico desert attending many schools in those states. He enlisted in the U. S. Army in Flagstaff, AZ at the age of 17. He dedicated 20 years of his life to the Army in which he was a Morse interceptor, radio operator, 2 1/2 years in Vietnam, First Special Forces Group Airborne, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) School, Nuclear Weapons Disposal School which led to a specialty of bomb disposal. While in EOD he was assigned to the Presidential Support Team where his duties included traveling with Presidents and VIP's. In 1980 Bob retired from the Army and enrolled at St. Martin's University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a minor in Accounting. He worked for a couple CPA firms and had his own tax preparation business before entering a career as an auditor with the Department of Health and Human Services. He retired from DHHS in 2001. Bob enjoyed running while in the Army and completed 5 marathons around the world. He also enjoyed playing golf, watching golf, guitar, country music, motorcycle trips, and sharing a good stiff drink with a friend. He was a charter member of the National Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 318. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen Kilpatrick, Olympia, WA; sister, Ethel May Tyson, Moose Lake, MN ; father-in-law, Lyle Renz, Olympia, WA; sister-in-law Katherine (Todd) Flynn, Olympia, WA; brother-in-law, Greg Renz, St. Petersburg, Florida; nephews Jordan (Lindsay) Flynn, Renton, WA and Kevin (Allyson) Flynn, Tumwater, WA; niece Laura (Jordan Choate)-Flynn, Lake Forest Park, WA; four children, Sue, Cindy, Kelly, Robert, and many other nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ethel; brothers Earl Crowley and William Kilpatrick; mother-in-law, Virginia Renz; daughters Linda and Cinder; son, Joey; and grandchildren David and Jessica. Contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, www.fisherhouse.org ; St. Martin's University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey, WA 98503, www.stmartin.edu ; or VFW Post 318, 2902 Martin Way E. Olympia, WA 98506. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019