Robert Orvil Bostrom (Bob) Robert Orvil Bostrom, 91, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020, at Providence St. Peter's Hospital, Olympia. He was born January 23, 1929, in Shelton WA to George and Carmen Bostrom and graduated from Shelton High School in 1946. Three years later in Shelton he met his future wife, Marlene Cain, and they were married 70 years ago. They built a house in Shelton in 1953 where they lived with their children, Christine and Gregory, while Bob attended St. Martin's College in Lacey, WA studying Civil Engineering. For a short time after college the family moved to Poulsbo, WA where he worked in land surveying before being offered a surveying job in Olympia. In 1964 he took a position with the Thurston County Engineer's office for three years before beginning his 25-year career with WA State Department of Transportation. During those years he worked mostly inspecting bridge and road projects. In 1964 he and Marlene purchased land on Hicks Lake in what is now the City of Lacey where they built their permanent home. There have been many family gatherings and good times there for the past 56 years. In his earlier days Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling with family. Seven years ago, he underwent a very serious open-heart surgery in Seattle that improved his quality of life and allowed him more years to enjoy his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, his daughter Christine (Ken) Dahl, Olympia and son Gregory Bostrom, Olympia; grandchildren: Travis (Jodi) Dahl, Vicksburg, MS and Carrera Bostrom, Shelton, WA; also, great-granddaughters Rachel, Lexi and Isla Mae. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Bostrom, Shelton, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020